Hours after the suicide of COVID patient, another under observation ends life in Kerala

One more person committed suicide at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Murukesan, 38, a resident of Nedumangad Housing Board Colony. He hails from Tamil Nadu.

He was suspected of having COVID-19 and was undergoing treatment.

The incident occurred just hours after Unni, a 33-year-old Anad native took his own life while undergoing treatment in the Corona ward here.

Both of them were likely to be discharged soon as their results had returned negative, hospital authorities informed.



The deaths point to a serious lapse in the monitoring of patients at the hospital. Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja has ordered an enquiry into the death, entrusting the Director of the Department of Medical Education with the task.



The Human Rights Commission took a suo moto case on the matter. It has sought a report from the medical education director and hospital superintendent on the incident. The report is to be submitted within three weeks.

