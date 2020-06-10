Alphons Kannanthanam's mother passes away

New Delhi: Former union minister and Rajya Sabha MP Alphons Kannanthanam's mother passed away in New Delhi on Wednesday. Brijith, 90, was the wife of late Joseph Kannanthanam.

The funeral will take place at Manimala in Kottayam.

Brijith had been staying with her son Alphons in Delhi for the past 3 months.

She was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of the AIIMS hospital on May 29, after being diagnosed with severe pneumonia. She was tested COVID-19 negative on June 5.

Brijith had been active in humanitarian work until recently. She has sponsored the studies of several children and helped in constructing houses for the needy.

She is survived by her children Jolly (Bengaluru), Mercy (Germany), Alphons (Delhi), Diddy (Kanjirapally), Sophy (US), Raju (Manimala), Roy (Thiruvanathapura), Fr George (Croatian Church, Bengaluru), Preeta (Chalakudy), Paul (Manimala) and Mini (Kozhikode).