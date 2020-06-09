Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter Veena to marry DYFI leader Muhammad Riyas

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter T Veena is all set to marry Muhammad Riyas, the national president of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI).

The wedding will take place in Thiruvananthapuram on June 15 at a low-key ceremony in the presence of their close friends and relatives.

Riyas, a prominent face of CPM on TV debates, started his political innings through Students Federation of India (SFI). He had served as the state president of the DYFI, the youth wing of the CPM, before being promoted to the national president post.

He was the CPM candidate from Kozhikode constituency in the 2009 Lok Sabha elections, but lost to veteran Congress leader M K Raghavan.

Veena, the elder daughter of Pinarayi Vijayan and Kamala Vijayan, is the director of an IT firm based in Bengaluru.

It is both Veena and Riyas’s second marriage.