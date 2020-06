Three more have died due to COVID-19 in the Gulf on Monday, taking the number of Keralites who succumbed to the virus in the Middle-Eastern countries past 200.

Siddique, 48, a native of Kaarayap in Kannur district, succumbed to the disease in Qatar on Monday. Six Keralites have died due to the disease in Qatar so far.

Pathanamthitta's Vaipur native P A Tajudheen, 50, died in Jeddah, while Appukuttan Sharmadhan, 56, from Muthukulam in Alappuzha succumbed to COVID-19 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.