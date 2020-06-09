BJP blames Kerala govt for decision to reopen temples, minister cites Centre's guidelines

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government's decision to reopen temples for devotees as part of the lockdown exit strategy has triggered a war of words between the BJP and the CPM-led state government.

While the BJP alleged that the state government's decision was in haste and aimed at blaming temples for the spread of coronavirus, the government retorted that it acted only on the basis of the central government's guidelines.

Temples reopened in Kerala on Tuesday after nearly 75 days.

Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan led the BJP's attack on the government. While he questioned "the haste" shown in reopening the temples, state Devasmom Minister Kadakampally Surendran said the decision was only in line with the Centre's guidelines in this connection.

Unveiling graded exit plan from the lockdown 'Unlock 1.0', the central government had earlier allowed reopening of places of worship, malls and restaurants from Monday onwards across the country.

In a Facebook post on Monday, Muraleedharan hit out at the left government saying, "your government is unable to even maintain social distancing in the state. As the COVID-19 cases are increasing in the state, are you trying to put the blame on temples by opening them? We need the government to withdraw the decision to open the temples under the Travancore Devaswom Board," he said.

The Rajya Sabha MP from Maharashtra had on Monday evening tweeted that neither devotees nor the temple committees had demanded the re-opening of temples.

"The Kerala government's decision to reopen temples despite opposition from devotees smell foul. Neither the devotees nor the temple committees demanded the opening of temples. What is the haste? Is this a deliberate attempt by the atheist @vijayanpinarayi (sic) Govt to denigrate devotees? Govt must heed to the voice of devotees and withdraw its decision," he said in two tweets.

Slamming Muraleedharan, Kadakampally Surendran on Tuesday said the central minister should ask his ministerial colleagues about the decision taken in the cabinet meeting on opening of places of worship. "I feel sad for him (Muraleedharan). The decision on opening of places of worship was taken by the central cabinet in a meeting chaired by our honourable prime minister. The state government never showed any kind of haste in opening the religious places," he said.

The state minister said the decision was taken after holding discussions with various religious heads and community leaders .

"The decision of the state was taken after discussing with various religious and community leaders. We understand that a minister of state can't take part in the cabinet meeting. But, at least he should ask other ministers on the Centre's decision before attacking the state," Surendran said.

Joining the issue, BJP state president K Surendran alleged that while the government consulted the who-is-who of other religions, it had a taken a unilateral decision in the case of temples.

No spiritual leader or scholars who matter were consulted in the issue, Surendran told media in Kozhikode.

He said the decision to reopen the temples was only aimed at the wealth of the shrines under the control of the Devaswams.

The state government did not bother to spend a penny for hundreds of temples which had nothing in their kitty to survive during the past two months, he alleged.

Tens of thousands of staff of these temples were "neglected" by the government without giving any financial aid for survival.

Various Sangh Parivar organisations had come out on Monday against the state's decision to open places of worship. Hindu Aikya Vedi sees a conspiracy in the government's move to open temples. Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Kshethra Samrakshana Samithi (KSS) have declared that temples under their control would remain shut. The KSS wants the government to call off the decision.

The Akhila Kerala Thantri Samajam, an influential body of Hindu priests, has also written to the Chief Minister telling him there was no need for any immediate relaxation.

Hindu Aikya Vedi's R V Babu said Hindu religious heads or representative bodies had no role in the government decision to open temples. "This is nothing but an attempt to save the devaswom boards," Babu said.

According to him, the general opinion in the Hindu community is that it was inappropriate to open temples in such a situation. Babu welcomed the decision of the VHP and the KSS to keep shut temples under their control.

Various temples under the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) opened on Tuesday along with some churches and mosques in parts of the state.

While the famed Lord Krishna temple at Guruvayoor opened its doors by following the various norms laid down by the government, the Padmanabha Swamy and Attukkal temples in the state capital were among those which remained shut.