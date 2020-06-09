COVID-19: 91 new positive cases in Kerala on Tuesday, 34 recover

Kerala recorded 91 new COVID-19 cases and 34 recoveries on Tuesday.

Fifty three infected persons came from abroad (UAE-30, Kuwait-10, Tajikistan- 4, Nigeria-4, Russia-3, Saudi Arabia-2) while 27 came from other states (Maharashtra-14, Tamil Nadu-5, Delhi-5, Karanataka-2, Andhra Pradesh -1). Ten contracted the disease through contact. One health worker was also tested positive in Thiruvananthapuram district.

The state has reported 2,079 COVID cases so far, out of which 849 persons have been recovered. The remaining 1,231 patients are being treated in various hospitals.

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's cases:

Palakkad- 14

Alappuzha- 11

Thiruvananthapuram-10

Kottayam- 8

Idukki-8

Pathanamthitta-7

Kozhikode-7

Thrissur-6

Malappuram-6

Wayanad-6

Kollam-5

Kannur-5

Ernakulam-4

Kasaragod-2

A day after reporting just a single case, Palakkad witnessed a spike in cases again on Tuesday as 14 people tested positive.

Four of them came from abroad and six from other states (Mumbai – 2, Bengaluru – 1, Chennai – 2). Two women healthcare workers of Community Health Centre at Cherpulassery, a man posted at Walayar check-post and a 60-year-old woman at Ottappalam are among the infected. The district has the highest number of active cases – 172.

In the neighbouring Thrissur district, six tested positive. Three of them contracted the virus through contact.

In Wayanad also six tested positive. All of them are returnees from abroad or other states.

Alappuzha reported 11 cases – 10 from abroad and one from Mumbai. The district has 88 active cases. Seventeen patients, including two on Tuesday, recovered.

Of the 10 new cases in Thiruvananthapuram, one is a nursing assistant at COVID OP counter in the medical college hospital.

The number of active cases in Kottayam rose to 41 as eight more tested positive. Of them, seven are returnees from abroad and one from Delhi.

Only two cases were reported in Kasaragod on Tuesday. Both of them came back from Maharashtra. There are 111 active cases in the district.



District-wise break-up of today's recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram- 12

Pathanamthita- 6

Thrissur-4

Kozhikode-4

Kollam-2

Alappuzha- 2

Kottayam- 2

Idukki-1

Ernakulam-1



A total of 2,04,153 people are under observation in various districts. Of these, 2,02,240 are under home-quarantine and 1,913 are in hospitals.

269 people were admitted in hospitals on Monday.

So far, 95,397 individuals (including the augmented sample) have been sent for testing. Of these, 90,662 samples tested yielded negative results.

In addition, as part of Sentinel Surveillance, 22,855 samples were collected from priority groups, such as health workers, guest workers, social contacts. Of them, 21,230 have returned negative.

10 more regions have been converted into hot spots.

The new hot spots are Chemmanadu, Chengalam, Nileswaram, and Pulloor-Periya in Kasaragod district; Avanoor, Adattu, Cherpu, Vadakkekad, Trikkur, and Irinjalakuda Municipality in Thrissur. There are currently 158 hotspots in the state.