High Court stays Kerala govt's move to revoke hike in bus fares

Kochi: The High Court on Tuesday stayed a Kerala government order that sought to cancel the hike in bus fares imposed as part of efforts to resume life as usual in the aftermath of coronavirus outbreak.



The Court issued the order while considering a plea challenging the government's decision to revoke its previous order of temporarily increasing the ticket rates.

In May, the government had temporarily increased the ticket rate by 50 per cent and fixed the minimum charge from Rs 8 to Rs 12 in the light of restrictions due to the lockdown.

However, the government later revoked it, granting permission to buses to carry passengers in all seats available in the stage carriages.

In his plea challenging the government decision, Johnson Payyappilly, General Secretary, All Kerala Bus Operators Forum, said bus services cannot be run with the old ticket fares.

The petitioner said passengers can be allowed in the vehicle by adhering to social distancing norms.

Noting that even the standing passengers are not permitted in buses, he also pointed out that use of the public transport system had reduced considerably in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hence, the decision to withdraw the bus fare hike and restore the earlier fare cannot be justified, the petitioner said.

