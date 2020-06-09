{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

High Court stays Kerala govt's move to revoke hike in bus fares

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !
High Court stays Kerala govt's move to revoke hike in bus fares
SHARE

Kochi: The High Court on Tuesday stayed a Kerala government order that sought to cancel the hike in bus fares imposed as part of efforts to resume life as usual in the aftermath of coronavirus outbreak.

The Court issued the order while considering a plea challenging the government's decision to revoke its previous order of temporarily increasing the ticket rates.
KERALA
Bus fares in Kerala likely to double post lockdown

In May, the government had temporarily increased the ticket rate by 50 per cent and fixed the minimum charge from Rs 8 to Rs 12 in the light of restrictions due to the lockdown.

However, the government later revoked it, granting permission to buses to carry passengers in all seats available in the stage carriages.

In his plea challenging the government decision, Johnson Payyappilly, General Secretary, All Kerala Bus Operators Forum, said bus services cannot be run with the old ticket fares.

High Court stays Kerala govt's move to revoke hike in bus fares

The petitioner said passengers can be allowed in the vehicle by adhering to social distancing norms.

Noting that even the standing passengers are not permitted in buses, he also pointed out that use of the public transport system had reduced considerably in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hence, the decision to withdraw the bus fare hike and restore the earlier fare cannot be justified, the petitioner said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Advertisement
MORE IN KERALA
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES