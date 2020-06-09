Former Kerala Ranji cricketer Jayamohan Thampi found dead

Thiruvananthapuram: A former Kerala Ranji Trophy cricket player, K Jayamohan Thampi, was found dead at his home at Manacaud in Thiruvananthapuram. He was 64.

The body was found lying on the floor of the room on Monday morning.

The police moved the body to the Medical College Hospital and a post-mortem was conducted. The cremation was later held at the Saanthi Kavadam at Thycaud.

The police have filed a case of unnatural death. However, the police said that they did not find anything suspicious in the preliminary investigation and that they were waiting for the post-mortem report.

Jayamohan lived with his son Ashwin at the home. However, only after people, who stayed upstairs on rent, complained of stench, checks were made and the dead body was found. The police said that the body could be two days old.

The son in his statement to the police said that his father normally slept on the floor and he did not find anything odd. The police said that the main door to the house and the door of the room, in which the dead body were found, were not locked.

After his wife Anitha's death two years ago, Jayamohan had been living with his son at the home. He had some health problems.

Played for Kerala from 1982-84

A native of Alappuzha, Jayamohan played for the Kerala team from 1982-84. He was a wicket-keeper batsman. He had scored 114 runs from six Ranji Trophy matches.

He was the deputy general manager at the State Bank of Travancore (SBT). He had also played for the SBT for 15 years.

He has one more son Aashiq. His daughters-in-law are Megha and Juhi.