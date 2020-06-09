COVID-19 spread in Kerala may continue till September: US study

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala has to intensify its fight against COVID-19, else it faces the risk of the rapid spread of the outbreak prolonging till September, experts at the Michigan University in the US have warned.

The Michigan varsity team on Monday estimated that by July 4, Kerala will have at least 11,000 COVID cases and a maximum of 43,000 cases. By then India will have about 6 lakh to 9 lakh cases. The deaths will also double every two weeks, it said.

The basic reproduction number — technically known as R — of the disease in Kerala now is estimated to be 1.35. The pandemic can be effectively controlled only when the rate falls below 1. The number helps estimate how fast a disease can spread.

The report has been prepared by the COIVD India Study Group of the Michigan University, based on the trend of the disease in Kerala since February and the number of patients affected by it.

The group, led by Dr Bhramar Mukherjee, a biostatistics professor of Indian origin at the university’s School of Public Health, updates the study every day, based on emerging trends.