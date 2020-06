Three more Keralites died of the COVID-19 in the Gulf region on Sunday.

Kozhikode native Moidu Haji, 68, died in Qatar. Five Malayalis have died of the COVID-19 in Qatar so far.

Thiruvalla native P Varghese (Shaji), 62 succumbed the virus in Dubai, UAE and Thiruvananthapuram native K Sudhakaran, 60, passed away in Muscat on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Thrissur native Rappayi, 89, died of COVID-19 in Chennai. He was under treatment for kidney related illnesses.