Nithin, husband of Athira who fought for repatriation of pregnant Indians in UAE, dies

Nithin Chandran, the husband of Athira Geetha Sreedharan, who became the face of Indians stranded in the UAE after she filed a petition in India's Supreme Court seeking help to return home for her delivery, was found dead in his flat in Sharjah. Heart attack is believed to be the cause of his death.

Nithin, 29, who hailed from Perambra in Kozhikode district, was working as an engineer in a private firm in Dubai.



He was the coordinator of the Dubai chapter of the Kerala Blood Donors and an active member of the Indian Culture and Arts Society (INCAS).



He had undergone treatment for cardiovascular disease a year ago. His friends informed that he had been ill again but had not sought medical help.



His wife Athira, who worked in an Information Technology company in Dubai, had moved India's Supreme Court demanding her repatriation to Kerala for her delivery. The petition was filed in the third week of April. The Indian government had no plans to airlift Indians back home then. It launched Vande Bharat Mission only on May 7.



Athira, who was then seven months pregnant, had told Gulf News she wanted to return home for the much-needed support following the birth of her first baby, due in the first week of July.

Athira was finally repatriated in early May after the intervention of community groups. INCAS, which supported the couple to file the petition, had sponsored Athira's ticket as a token of appreciation for taking up the cause of pregnant Indian women living in the UAE.

Big shock



Nithin's death came as a big shock to the Keralite community in the UAE, which had rallied to help the young woman to return home.



Chandran is the son of retired health inspector Ramachandran.



His body has been kept in Rashid Hospital mortuary in Dubai. His samples have been sent for COVID testing. His body will be sent home only if the test result is negative.

