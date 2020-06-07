No hike in Kerala electricity tariff till March next year

Thiruvananthapuram: There will be no change in the existing electricity tariff in Kerala till March 31, 2021.



The electricity regulatory commission’s order issued on July 8, 2019, to increase the tariff for all customers was effective till March 31 this year.

When the period for the tariff hike was coming to an end, the electricity board did not provide any order either renewing the tariff or continuing with the existing one despite the commission demanding it.

The board gave a report on the tariff only on March 27. But further actions were not possible due to the COVID-19 lockdown that was in place since March 24.

The commission was worried about someone approaching the court and complicating the matter in the absence of a legally valid tariff. It, therefore, issued an order saying that the current tariff could be continued till March 31, 2021, or till a new tariff is decided.

There is very little possibility of a tariff hike next year as Assembly elections are likely to be held in May 2021.