Unlock I: Govt offices in Kerala to be fully functional from Monday

Thiruvananthapuram: All offices in Kerala, except those in containment zones, can start functioning in full capacity from Monday onwards, the state government said. This is applicable to all offices in public sector and semi-government offices.

A government order (GO) issued on Sunday directed all employees to be present in their offices from June 8. However, Saturdays will continue to be a holiday till further notice.

Those presently reporting at other districts should get relieving certificates before joining at their parent offices.

However, women who are more than seven months pregnant and mothers of children below the age of one have been exempted from duty. 'Work from home' facilities should be arranged for them, the order said. It also said that efforts should be made to exempt as much as possible from duty parents and guardians of the differently-abled, those with terminal illness, those with autism and cerebral palsy and other mental and physical challenges.

Offices in containment zones should function with a minimal number of employees from that district. Employees who are living in containment zones and working in other parts of the state need not to be present at the office.

The order also directed authorities to encourage work from home facilities among the employees.

Those who have the e-file facility can also work from home, if they secure a virtual private network (VPN) connectivity.

Employees who have children below the age of 5-year and parents above the age of 65-year should not be given jobs that involve contact with the public.