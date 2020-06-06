Manorama Online wins prestigious INMA award for Best Digital Media

Dallas: Manorama Online has added one more feather to its illustrious cap by winning the top prize for the 'Best Digital Media' in the prestigious International News Media Association (INMA) Awards.

This year, the awards had 922 entries in 16 different categories from 44 countries. Of these, 185 entries from countries in Africa, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America and North America made it to the finals.

The awards focussed on unique ideas, presentation and innovative content.

The Amedia Group of Norway won the second prize for best digital media, while United Robots of Sweden won the third prize.

The winners were chosen by a panel consisting of 42 members from 20 countries. The panel looked at novelty, creativity, quality and credibility, among other things, to decide the awards.

INMA, based in Dallas, USA, has over 12,000 members from over 800 media entities in 70 countries. It celebrated its 90th anniversary this year.

The latest award is one among the many international honours Manorama Online won over the years.

It received the World Association of Newspaper – IFRA (WAN-IFRA) international award for the best daily news website in 2016.

In 2020, it won the WAN-IFRA South Asian Digital Media Gold Award for the best news website. Manorama Online’s mobile app won the silver medal.