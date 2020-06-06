KSEB to levy fresh power surcharge from August

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) is set to impose surcharge on power bills from August to recover its additional expenses of Rs 52.68 crore. The new surcharge will come into effect when the current surcharge lapses. Ten paise per unit is likely to be levied.

The board has asked the Regulatory Commission to specify how much money should be levied per unit and the time period.

Earlier, the commission had allowed the electricity board to impose surcharge for three months to recover the additional expenses of Rs 62.26 crore incurred over fuel and other requirements from April to June last year. The commission had then given the go-ahead to levy 10 paise per unit.

However, as the power consumption dipped due to the COVID-19 lockdown, this money could not be recovered. While pointing out that only Rs 52 crore could be recovered, the board asked for time till May 31. The commission had given permission for this. As the domestic consumers are issued bimonthly bills, this collection will end by July.

Meanwhile, the board sought permission from the commission to impose surcharge to recover the additional expenses of Rs 57.99 crore incurred from July to September last year. After checking the data, the commission issued orders to recover Rs 52.68 crore.

However, there is uncertainty about when the new surcharge will be imposed due to the COVID-19 crisis and as the earlier surcharge has not lapsed. It is likely that the go-ahead will be given to charge 10 paise per unit for 80 days.

The board has also put up another request to the commission, seeking to levy the additional expenses of Rs 27 crore incurred from October to December last year. Hearing on this request will be held next month. If that request also gets approved, power surcharge will continue to be levied till this year end.