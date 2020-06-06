{{head.currentUpdate}}

Six more Keralites die of COVID-19 in the Gulf, toll crosses 170

Six more Keralites die of COVID-19 in the Gulf
Muraleedharan, Rasheed, Jalaludheen, Shyamdas, Mustafha
Six more Keralites have succumbed to coronavirus in the Gulf on Saturday.

Of them, three were reported from Saudi Arabia. They are Thodupuzha native Muraleedharan (61), Malappuram native Rasheed (47) who hails from Varakottu, and Kannur native T Mustafha (54).
Devarajan (62) who hails from Mankamkuzhy in Alappuzha and Kollam Karunagappalli native Shyamadas (37) died in Dubai.

Pathanamthitta native Nainan C Mamman died in Bahrain on Saturday.

With this, the number of Keralites who died due to COVID-related comorbidities in the Gulf rises to 121.

Over 2,68,200 cases and 1,588 deaths have been reported in the Gulf countries.

Over 170 Keralites have died outside the state since the outbreak of the pandemic.

