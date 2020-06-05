Now, expats can be in home quarantine for first 7 days as well

Thiruvananthapuram: Expat returnees can now stay under observation at their homes for entire 14 day duration in Kerala as the mandatory institutional quarantine rules for those returning from abroad have been revised.

The earlier central guidelines dated May 24 had said all expatriates returning to India should undergo 14-day quarantine — “seven days paid institutional quarantine at their own cost” followed by seven days of home quarantine.

With the new revision, foreign returnees can stay in home quarantine for the first seven days as well.

Houses or buildings that have been approved by the district administration or the local bodies can be considered as institutional quarantine centres, as per the order issued by the disaster management authority.

Foreign returnees are now being allowed to return home, in accordance to the new order.

The relaxations were brought in based on the Centre's guidelines.

Complaints were raised that there were not enough facilities at the buildings selected by the government as institutional quarantine centres.

A move to charge the foreign-returned Keralites over the quarantine expenses had drawn flak and was later withdrawn. By allowing home quarantine, the government will also be able to cut down on the expenses.