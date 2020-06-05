Kerala records 111 new COVID–19 cases on Friday, CM terms condition 'challenging'

Thiruvananthapuram: In the highest single-day spike of COVID-19 cases in Kerala, 111 people tested positive on Friday. With this, the number of confirmed cases in the state rose to 1,699.

Of these, 973 people are undergoing treatment in various districts. As many as 22 people tested negative on Friday, taking the total number of recoveries to 712.

Addressing the media in the state capital, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan termed the situation in Kerala as "challenging."

District-wise breakup of today's positive cases:

Palakkad: 40

Malappuram: 18

Pathanamthitta: 11

Ernakulam: 10

Thrissur: 8

Thiruvananthapuram: 5

Alappuzha: 5

Kozhikode: 4

Idukki: 3

Wayanad: 3

Kollam: 2

Kasaragod: 1

Kottayam: 1

District-wise data of today's recoveries:

Kasaragod – 7

Thrissur – 5

Alappuzha – 4

Ernakulam – 4

Thiruvananthapuram – 1

Kozhikode – 1

Of the 111 positive cases, 50 people came from abroad, while 48 came from other states. Ten of the new cases were those in the contact list of other patients. Three healthcare workers are also among the infected.

Of the returnees from other states, 25 came from Maharashtra, 10 from Tamil Nadu, three from Karnataka, four from Delhi, three from Andhra and one each from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Lakshadweep.

Of the 1,77,106 people under observation for suspected infection, 1,75,561 are home/institutional quarantined and 1,545 hospitalised. As many as 247 people were hospitalised on Sunday.

Of the 79,074 samples sent for tests, 74,769 have turned negative. Samples of 19,650 people among priority groups were tested as part of sentinel surveillance. Of them, 18,049 have turned negative. In the past 24 hours, 3,597 samples were sent for tests.

There are 128 hotspots in the state. Three regions in Wayanad and one each in Kannur and Kozhikode were added to the list on Friday.

On June 1, we had 57 cases, June 2 - 86, June 3 - 83, June 4 - 94 and today, for the first time, it crossed 100 to reach 111, the chief minister said.

The rising number of cases means that we must practice social distancing norms more rigorously despite the lockdown relaxations, Pinarayi said.

The chief minister also said that religious places, shopping malls and restaurants can start functioning from next week. On June 8, the establishments closed due to the nationwide lockdown can reopen and sanitize the premises, shops and hotels. They can start functioning from June 9.

Key points from CM's press meet:

• Over 1 lakh expected to reach Kerala from abroad, if the flights arrive as scheduled.

• More antibody tests to be conducted.

• COVID-19 numbers are expected to rise, and more precautions should be taken.

• Religious places can function, however, people aged above 65 and children below 10 years should stay at home.

• In public places 6 feet distance have to be maintained, including places of worship. All people must have masks and hands should be cleaned using soap or sanitiser.

• The number of people entering religious places should be restricted and entry should be based on first come first serve basis.

• Do not use common water tanks for cleaning purposes and only tap water should be used.

• No spitting in public places and those using tissues should dispose it in a safe manner.

• Air conditioners to be avoided, if using the temperature should be set between 24 to 30 degree Celsius.

• Instead of singing in groups, recorded music should be used.

• Baptism ceremonies should be conducted without touching.

• Sprinkling of holy water should also be avoided.

• Religious places should not distribute food items.

• The same plate should not be used for distributing prasadam to all. One must avoid hand contact.

• Contact details of people reaching should be taken down, it is better to bring pen by people themselves.

• Sabarimala will have virtual queue system for pilgrims, at one time more than 50 people should not be allowed.

• Payments to be made online or via UPI.

• Hotels, restaurants, tea and juice stalls should clean plates and glasses in hot water.

• In hotels, luggages must be sanitised.

• Room service should be entertained, food should be left in front of the room and not handed over to customers.

• Children's play area should be closed.

• Restaurants can function, however, home delivery should be encouraged. All tables should be cleaned after use.

• Movie halls shall remain closed.