Records show Kerala may be fiddling with COVID figures

Thiruvananthapuram: The daily figures given by the Kerala state government on the COVID-19 cases in the state do not seem to tally with those provided by lab reports.

The official COVID data for the Thiruvananthapuram district given on two days in May have given rise to allegations that the state is altering the figures.

Data from lab reports provided to the principal health secretary, Rajan N Khobragade, on May 23 and 24 were not included in the official figures the state released on those days, indicate records. The lab figures were included in the state’s tally days later.

On May 23, the lab report from the Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram, said nine people were COVID-19 positive, including four from Madavoor, Kilimanoor, who had returned from Mumbai.

But, when chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced that the state had 62 COVID-19 positive cases on May 23, the number did not include those from Thiruvananthapuram.

On May 24, test reports showed nine people were COVID positive in the Thiruvananthapuram district. But the state’s official figure for that day, while stating the state had 53 cases, said 12 were from Thiruvananthapuram.

So what explains the mismatch and the number being three more than what the lab report said?

In the list issued on May 24, the government had included the three cases from Madavaoor mentioned in the May 23 lab report. At the same time, the health department’s website mentioned four of the nine cases from May 23. The state, however, did not say anything about the remaining five cases from the May 23 lab report.

On May 28, when the chief minister, in a press conference, said that the Thiruvananthapuram district had seven cases, he had included the four that should have figured on the May 23 list.

This came a day after Union minister of state for external affairs, V Muraleedharan, had criticised the Kerala government, saying it was not handling the COVID-19 situation effectively. The state was not revealing the actual number of COVID cases, he had alleged on May 27.