Malappuram: A 58-year-old man, who was part of the film crew of Prithviraj-starrer ‘Aadujeevitham’ that returned from Jordan recently, has tested positive for COVID-19.

He is a native of Pandikkad in Malappuram district. He had travelled back to India with the crew in a special flight to Kochi on May 22. He had accompanied the team to Jordan as a translator.

After returning to Kerala, he had been under observation at the COVID care centre at Edappal in Malappuram for eight days and then in home quarantine. The disease was confirmed during this period and he was shifted to the Manjeri Medical College Hospital.

Meanwhile, Prithviraj, who is in quarantine in Fort Kochi, had tested negative for the disease. The actor himself had posted the test results on Facebook. He also added that he will not immediately go home and will return only after completing his quarantine period.

After the institutional quarantine period of the film crew ended on May 29, several people were under home quarantine. With the illness confirmed for one among them, concerns are being raised about the well-being of the rest of the crew.

Director Blessy and his team, who went to Jordan for the shooting, were stranded there for 2.5 months due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The crew, however, managed to shoot the major portions of the film and returned to Kerala after completing the schedule in Jordan.