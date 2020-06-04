{{head.currentUpdate}}

Five more Keralites die of COVID-19 outside Kerala

Muraleedharan, George, Shijith, Rajamma, Simi
Five Keralites succumbed to COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus, on Wednesday.

Simi George, 45, died of the COVID-19 in Saudi Arabia while undergoing treatment at the Intensive Care Unit of King Abdulaziz Hospital, Al Mahjar in Jeddah.

Simi is the wife of Suresh Anand, who hails from Thiruvalla. They have two children.

Four other deaths were also reported from outside the state on Wednesday.

Sini Jose, 45, of Changanassery and Muhammed Sherif, 50, who hails from Malappuram, passed away in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday.

Thirty-nine Keralites have died of the COVID-19 in Saudi Arabia so far. Shijith, 45, of Kasaragod, died in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Rajamma Madhusoodanan who succumbed to the disease in Delhi on Wednesday hails from Kaduthuruthy. Rajamma was working as a nurse in Delhi.

