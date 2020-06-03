Snakebite murder case: Sooraj’s mother, sister to be questioned again

Kollam: The district Crime Branch will question the mother and sister of the accused Sooraj in the Uthra snakebite murder case again.

Sooraj’s mother Renuka and sister Soorya had told the cops that they were not aware of the conspiracy to murder Uthra. However, the probe team has not taken their statements at face value.

Uthra, 25, died of a cobra bite at her house at Anchal in Kollam on May 7. Her husband Sooraj confessed to the murder. He conceded that he had bought the venomous snakes from snake-catcher Suresh and released it into the bedroom to kill Uthra. So far, Sooraj, his father Surendran and Suresh have been arrested in the case.

(L) Sooraj and Uthra on their wedding day. (R) The snake found from Uthra's bedroom after she was bitten.

Venomous snake brought home several times

Though they denied any knowledge of the crime, his sister, mother and father had admitted that Sooraj had brought home venomous snakes several times.

Renuka also said that Surendran had pointed out the area where Uthra’s gold ornaments were hidden. The sister also conceded that she had helped Sooraj to go into hiding when it appeared that his arrest was imminent.

However, discrepancies were found in the statements of all four family members.

Therefore, the mother and sister will be questioned again before the custody period of Sooraj and his father ends.

Sooraj's mother and sister were summoned at district Crime Branch office on Tuesday afternoon. The interrogation went late into the night.

Sooraj’s father to be taken for evidence gathering

The Punalur first-class judicial magistrate court has sent Surendran to police custody for three days

The court agreed to the prosecution's argument that Surendran should be further questioned on the recovery of Uthra's gold ornaments.

Surendran will be taken to various places for evidence gathering, such as the house in Adoor and the bank where the gold ornaments were kept.

Surendran was arrested after it became clear that he had hidden the ornaments in the rubber plantation. Surendran in his statement to the police said that Uthra was murdered and that his son Sooraj had committed the crime.

Domestic abuse

Uthra had reportedly suffered domestic abuse and harassment over dowry at Sooraj's house. Apart from Sooraj, his parents and sister Soorya were also reportedly involved in this, according to a probe report.

Women's Commission had asked Pathanamthitta district police chief K G Simon to probe the domestic abuse and submit a report. Based on this, special branch DySP R Jose had conducted a probe and submitted the report. The report was then handed over to the Women's Commission and Kottarakkara Crime Branch.

Forest dept seeks Sooraj’s custody

Meanwhile, the forest department will approach the court, seeking custody of first accused Sooraj and second accused Suresh, a snake-catcher.

The forest department had filed a case against them as per the Wildlife Protection Act.