Seven more Malayalis die of COVID-19 outside Kerala

Seven Keralites died of the coronavirus outside Kerala in the past two days.

While Changanassery native Sini Jose, 45 and Malappuram native Muhammed Sherif, 50, passed away in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, Palippuram native Muhammed Basheer, 60, died in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday. Basheer was planning to return to Kerala after 25 years in the Gulf. He is survived by wife Jameela Beevi.

Kasaragod native Shijith, 45, also died of COVID-19 in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Over 160 Keralites have died of the COVID-19 in the Middle East so far. The death toll of Keralites has crossed 210 in the world.



Palakkad native Kunjumani, 57, also died of COVID-19 in Nigeria.

Meanwhile, Kaduthuruthy native Rajamma Madhusoodanan succumbed to the disease in Delhi on Wednesday. Rajamma was working as a nurse in Delhi.

Pathanamthitta native, 75, Philippose Eesho succumbed to the virus in Mumbai. He was the former councellor at the Mumbai Corporation. He is survived by wife and 5 children.