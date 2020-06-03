One more suspected 'cracker' killing of elephant surfaces in Kerala

Kochi: After the brutal killing of a pregnant wild elephant in Kerala's Silent Valley Forest led to widespread condemnation, a similar incident came to light in Kollam district, where a young female elephant died of injuries in her mouth, a month ago.

On May 27, a pregnant wild elephant in Silent Valley was killed after a pineapple filled with powerful crackers offered by a man exploded in her mouth when she chomped on it.

Now, a top forest officer has revealed that another female elephant met with a similar fate in April in Pathanapuram forest range area under Punalur division in Kollam district.

"The pachyderm was found alienated from the herd of elephants. Its jaw was broken and it was unable to eat," news agency PTI reported quoting the senior officer.

"It was very weak. When the forest officials approached, the elephant ran into the forest and joined the herd of elephants waiting there. But the next day, the elephant was again found alienated from its herd. Proper treatment was given but unfortunately it succumbed to its wounds," he said.

Another official said an investigation has been launched into the incident.

Image for representation only. File

"It is suspected that the elephant bit a food item filled with crackers and it exploded in her mouth. We are waiting for the postmortem report," the officer, who did not wish to be identified, said.

Forest officials opined that investigation into such cases was very tough.

The incident comes to the notice of forest officials after the ill fated elephants are found alienated from their herds. That too weeks later. This makes the probe tough," he said.

Article 51-A (g) of the Indian Constitution says that it shall be duty of every citizen of India to have compassion for living creatures. The pregnant elephant in pic was killed in human- wildlife conflict.Action has already been initiated. But where lies our duty? N humanity?? pic.twitter.com/V1ufNt3HfN — Kerala Forest Department (@ForestKerala) June 3, 2020

Meanwhile, Kerala Forest Minister K Raju said that he has sought report from the top wildlife officials about the incidents of elephant deaths.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) and Chief Wildlife Warden Surendrakumar said the incident was reported from the fringe areas of the Silent Valley in Attappadi.

The issue of the pachyderm's tragic death in Silent Valley came to light after Mohan Krishnan, a forest officer, posted an emotional note on his Facebook page, narrating the death of the elephant in the waters of the Velliyar River.

"When we saw her she was standing in the river, with her head dipped in the water. She had a sixth sense that she was going to die. She took the Jalasamadhi in the river in a standing position," Krishnan, who was deputed to bring the elephant back to the shore, wrote.

He also posted the photos of the elephant standing in the river water.

(with inputs from PTI)