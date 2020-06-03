Kerala spends over Rs 11 crore on COVID-19 testing

Kochi: As it doubles up its efforts to tackle the rising number of COVID-19 cases, Kerala is counting the cost of treating patients and providing testing facilities for those with symptoms.



As of May 29, 1,088 patients recovered from the viral infection in Kerala. The state estimates to have incurred a cost of Rs10.8 lakh on their quarantine. This is over and above the amount spent on their food and PCR tests.



During this period, the state tested 78,278 samples for COVID-19, incurring an estimated cost of Rs11.33 crore.



The government estimates come in the wake of the petition in the high court demanding free quarantine facilities for those returning to the state from abroad.



The government has pointed out that COVID-19 treatment in the state is free.



The costs incurred by the government are as follows:



In government quarantine:



Daily room cost for each person: Rs 1,000



Cost of each PCR test on those with symptoms before letting them go home: Rs 4,000



Hospital quarantine:



Daily expense on each COVID-19 patient in hospital quarantine: Rs 1,000 ( this is over and above the cost on meals and treatment)



Besides, PCR tests have to be done on each patient every 48 hours. This means at least 4-5 PCR tests on each patient until they test negative twice, which indicates they have recovered.



ICU treatment:



For a COVID-19 patient, the ICU treatment costs Rs 40,000 daily; the approximate cost for a critical patient is Rs 84,000



The daily expense for treatment in a hospital ward is Rs9,000; a COVID-19 patient spends 5-10 days in a ward.



The total expense on the 1,088 recovered patients, taking into account all the costs, is, therefore, Rs.9.792 crore.

