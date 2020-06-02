Meet Sai Swetha, the star teacher of Kerala’s virtual classes

As the clock struck 8:30am, students trooped in front of their televisions and computers. Some of their family members too sat behind attentively as the new academic year in Kerala began on a digital platform on Monday.

There were no teachers to hand-hold the little children as they began their formal school education. But Sai Swetha won over the children through her virtual class.

A teacher of the Chombala LP school in Kozhikode district, Sai Swetha was one of the teachers tasked with taking the lessons for the Class I students through the new media.

Holding on to the cut-outs of two kittens, she introduced them to cats and their tales.

She received much appreciation for the endearing class and soon, her class went viral on social media.

"Oh, did that go viral? It's first standard... We need to make the little children like these classes. That's why I did so," Swetha said.

"I do Tik-Tok videos and all. Also, interested in dancing. I think these videos helped me understand how to present content that is endearing to people. I am extremely happy to note that everyone liked my class. I am also grateful to the trollers who made these videos viral," the teacher added.

She has two classes in a week.

Swetha's husband works in the Gulf. She took up teaching as a profession last year. She had taught class II last year. She got the opportunity to teach Class I this year through the virtual platform.

The Kerala government started the virtual class system for school students as the education institutions remain shut amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The special sessions, called First Bell, are telecast via the KITE Victers channel and on online platforms.