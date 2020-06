New Delhi: A 22-year-old Malayali nurse committed suicide in Gurugram, New Delhi on Monday. Bismi Scaria, was daughter of Scaria Matthew of Thumbod Christy Villa, in Punalur, in Kerala's Kollam district.

She was employed with the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram for the past three years. Reports suggested that she ended her life because she had tested coronavirus positive last Thursday.

Her friends found her hanging in her room in the afternoon and took her to Medanta, where she died.