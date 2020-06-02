Heavy rain in Kerala: Orange alert in Kozhikode, yellow alert in 7 districts

Thiruvananthapuram: With the Southwest monsoon setting in over Kerala, several parts of the state received heavy to very heavy rains since Monday.

On Monday, Vadakara in Kozhikode district received 15cm of rain, following which an orange alert (possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall) was sounded for two days in the district. Koyilandy, also in Kozhikode district, received 9cm of rain.

Kollam and Ernakulam districts also received heavy rain since Monday.

State government have also sounded yellow alert (possibility of isolated heavy rainfall) in Kollam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Idukki, Malappuram, Kannur and Kasaragod districts.

The weather department has also predicted thunderstorm with lightning and wind speed reaching 40 kmph in gusts accompanied by moderate rainfall in parts of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Kasaragod and Kannur districts as well as Lakshadweep's Agathi Island, Amini division and Kavaratti.

The monsoon has been active over Kerala with heavy to very heavy rain occurring at most places and the Union Territory of Lakshadweep, an India Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin said on Monday.

Kerala has been receiving heavy rains since the last few days as part of pre-summer showers and shutters of a few dams were opened.

Though Thiruvananthapuram received heavy rains Monday morning, by noon it was bright and shiny. Thiruvananthapuram, the capital city, received 6 cm, while Ponnani in Malappuram district 5 cm.

A vehicle wade through a flooded road in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday. Photo: Manoj Chemancheri

Fishermen have been warned not to put out to sea and prohibited from fishing activities, in view of the possible formation of a low pressure area over South East and adjoining Arabian Sea, until further orders.

Kerala received unprecedented rains during the previous monsoons in 2018 and 2019, causing massive devastation and claiming hundreds of lives, besides leaving many homeless.