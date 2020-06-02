Plus Two students responsible for cyber trolls against teachers, four arrested

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Police on Tuesday arrested four persons for circulating cyber trolls against teachers taking online classes on Victers channel.

The accused in the case are Plus Two students, who are members of a newly formed Whatsapp group. Their mobile phones have been seized by Cyber Crime Police.

The police have also intensified search for the admin of the group, a Malappuram native.

Three people from Malappuram, Alappuzha and Kannur, are among those who had put out the troll pages, police sources said.

The case was registered on the basis of a complaint forwarded to ADGP Manoj Abraham by Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) CEO Anwar Sadat.

The teachers were attacked and insulted through posts in Facebook, Youtube, WhatsApp, following which the complaint was filed.

Heath Minister K K Shailaja said those insulting the teachers taking online classes would be dealt with sternly.

Meanwhile, the state Women's Commission and the Kerala State Youth Commission took cognisance of the matter and took a suo moto case against the perpetrators. The case has been registered for spreading messages on social media to attack teachers.

Women's Commission member Shahida Kamal has also sought a report from the state police.

The Kerala government had begun online classes for school and college students from June 1 as re-opening of educational institutions, closed due to the COVID-19 lockdown, would commence only by the month end.

The online sessions, which began on a trial basis, were telecast through Victers channel, under the State General Education Department, for classes one to 12 from 8:30am to 5:30pm on weekdays and on the online mode and can be viewed by students on television sets or smart phone.

(With PTI inputs.)