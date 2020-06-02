AIPC launches 'phone bank' initiative to help kids without e-learning access

In a bid to help socially and economically backward children who are unable to access Kerala education department's online classes, the Kerala unit of the All India Professionals' Congress (AIPC) on Tuesday launched 'phone bank' initiative to gift new or used smartphones, computers, televisions to needy children.

Kerala's education department began virtual classes for students through its Victers Channel and Youtube on June 1.

AIPC is the professionals' wing of the Congress party.

The decision came on a day when Kerala was shocked to hear the suicide of a Class 10 girl student in Malappuram. She reportedly took her life because her parents could not buy her a smartphone to attend the virtual classes.

AIPC has created a web page for the donors.



Donors can also connect with AIPC state president Dr S S Lal or secretary Sudheer Mohan via their Facebook pages.



“We will inform the donors the address and the phone number of the parent whose child needs the gadget. They can send gadgets directly to the needy. People can inform us about the children who need gadgets,” Lal wrote on his Facebook.

Lal was appointed the state president on Monday.

“This is AIPC's model. We alone cannot resolve the issue. Other organisations, leaders and activists should take up similar initiatives. No one should be denied of education because of the unavailability of smartphones or televisions,” Lal said.

