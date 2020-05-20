Vande Bharat II, Day 5: 3 flights from Gulf region to land in Kerala today

Three flights are scheduled to Kerala on Wednesday as part of the second phase of India's massive repatriation drive dubbed Vande Bharat Mission.

The Dubai-Kochi flight (IX0434) is expected to land at 6:25pm, the Kuwait-Thiruvananthapuram flight (IX0396) will land at 9:25pm and the Salalah- Kozhikode flight will arrive at 8:40pm.

On Tuesday, three flights arrived in Kerala bringing over 500 passengers.

An Air India flight from Kuwait landed in Kannur at 9:10pm while a Kuala Lumpur-Kochi flight landed at the Cochin airport at 10:15pm.

A Doha flight (IX-0774) landed in Kannur with 177 passengers and 9 infants early Wednesday.

Phase two of the Vande Bharat mission began on Saturday and will go on until May 22. More than 25 flights in Phase 2 has been scheduled to Kerala. Over 32,000 people from 21 countries are expected to be brought back over the course of the seven days. So far, over 1,88,646 Indian nationals have registered to return.

As per the government's policy for evacuation, Indians having "compelling reasons" to return like pregnant women, elderly people, students and those facing the prospect of deportation are being brought back home.

The government launched the 'Vande Bharat Mission' on May 7 to evacuate Indians stranded in various countries due to coronavirus-related restrictions. Under the phase one of the mission, the government has evacuated a total of 12,000 Indians from the Gulf region as well as countries like the US, the UK, Philipines, Bangladesh, Malaysia and the Maldives.