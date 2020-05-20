Keralite man arrested over neighbour's murder after 24 years on the run

Kuruvilangad: A Keralite man, who had been on the run for 24 years after killing his neighbour at Kanakkary in Kottayam district, has been finally arrested by the police.

Varkey, 53, is accused in the murder of Benny Joseph, 22, son of Kanakkary native Joseph. Varkey, also a native of Kanakkary, had gone absconding after the murder and even assumed a different identity.

Varkey was finally arrested on Monday when he turned up at his brother’s house at Kanakkary. The police had swarmed the house and arrested the culprit based on a tip-off received by Narcotic DySP Vinod Pillai. The arrest was recorded on Tuesday.

The murder was committed on August 23, 1996. Benny's body was dumped in the pond near the paddy fields. The police said that personal enmity had led to the murder. Though the probe team had zeroed in on the culprit then, he could not be taken into custody.

The accused first went into hiding in Tamil Nadu and then in Shivamogga in Karnataka. While at Shivamogga, Varkey had forged a different identity and managed to get ID cards in the name of Alex. Even when the police nabbed him on Monday, he refused to concede he was Varkey. However, local people, including Benny’s father, recognised him.

After medical examination, the accused was presented before the Pala Judicial First-class magistrate court. He was remanded for 14 days and taken to the Ponkunam sub-jail by Tuesday evening.

A friend-turned-enemy

After getting to know that their son's murderer was arrested, Joseph and wife Annakutty lit a candle before Benny's photo and prayed. Varkey was Benny's neighbour and friend.

"I know Varkey right from his childhood days. He played around in my courtyard," Benny's father Joseph recollected.

"I still remember when he turned up at my house and threatened my son," he added.

"Even to this day, he has the same attitude. That's why I recognised him at once," the elderly man said.

Though everyone knew who murdered Benny, the accused could not be caught then. An action council was formed and agitations were held.

All parties stood united for the cause, Joseph added.

He had even met the then Kerala Chief Minister A K Antony along with the then MLA Stephen George. Though an investigation was held, Varkey could not be traced. Later, he was declared as a wanted criminal and the investigation closed.

The 24-year trail

During the time of the incident, Benny was 22 years old and Varkey 29. They were friends. However, they had a fallout. Varkey turned up at Benny's house and threatened him.

Varkey attacked Benny as he was returning after watching a football match on television at a nearby house around 9pm on August 23, 1996.

Varkey attacked Benny using a sharp weapon, causing injuries to his neck and head. After murdering Benny, Varkey dumped the body at a waterbody near the paddy fields, as per the police case.

Benny's mother Annakutty heard his cries for help. Benny's father Joseph, along with the local people, then went in search of him, and found his blood-stained slippers and three teeth.

The body was found next morning.

The police went to Varkey's house first. But found nothing, just some banana peels.

The accused then lived in various parts of his native place for sometime. He would flee from his hiding place before the police could track him down. While staying at Shivamogga, he even got an Aadhaar card and ID card in the name of Alex. None in Shivamogga had any suspicion about ‘Alex’.

Seven months ago, he reached Rajapuram in Kasaragod, which is near the Kerala-Karnataka border. From there, he went to Kanakkary on Monday evening.

Varkey reached his kin's house at Kanakkary.

Kuruvilangad and Ettumanoor police jointly carried out the operation. Varkey was nabbed.

Team of Kuruvilangad SHO K J Thomas, ASI Sinoy, and CPO Shukoor arrested Varkey.

However, Varkey contented that he was Alex. He also presented his ID cards to prove his claim. He refused to concede he was Varkey.

The accused was taken to the police station.

Benny's father Joseph and the local people too rushed to the police station. They vouched that he was indeed Varkey and not Alex. Varkey’s arrest was recorded.