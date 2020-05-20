24 new COVID-19 cases in Kerala on Wednesday, 5 recover

Kerala reported 24 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan informed during his sunset briefing at Thiruvananthapuram.

Twelve of the infected persons came from foreign countries, 11 came from other states and one person contracted the disease through contact.

Here's the district-wise breakup of Wednesday's positive cases:

Palakkad- 7; Malappuram- 4; Kannur-3; Pathanamthitta-2; Thiruvananthapuram-2; Thrissur-2; Kasaragod-1; Kozhikode-1; Ernakulam-1; Alappuzha-1.

Recoveries

The recovery of five persons turned out to be a huge relief of the day. Two of them are from Thrissur district. One each from Kasaragod, Kannur and Wayanad too were cured of the disease on Wednesday.

The total number of confirmed cases in Kerala rose to 666. At present, 161 are undergoing treatment in various hospitals.

No new hotspots were reported in the state on Wednesday.

“A majority of the new positive cases are imported," said Vijayan. "The spike in cases began after flights and ships started bringing people back home. Flight services started operations on May 7 and number of cases began to rise from May 8” he said.

“No one brought coronavirus to the state deliberately. Those who came from abroad must not be blamed. We are identifying its source to better equip ourselves to combat the disease,” he added.

Of the 74,098 under observation, 73,865 are in home quarantine and 533 in hospital. On Wednesday, 156 were hospitalised.

Of the 48,543 samples sent for tests, 46,961 have turned out to be negative.

Important points from the CM's press meet:



• The remaining SSLC, Higher Secondary, Vocational Higher Secondary exams will be held from May 26-30 as per the earlier timetable.

• Provisions will be made to ensure that all students are able to write their exams. Precautions and travel arrangements for students will be made by the state government.

• Those in red zones must take strict precautions as the chances of virus spread is high.

• Stricter measures will be brought in containment zones.

• CM had interacted with district collectors, police officials, DMOs, and panchayat officers to introduce new measures and strengthen existing ones to curb the spread of virus as lockdown restrictions ease in the state.

• Those in quarantine must not step outside or interact with family members. They must remain inside the allotted room and stay there for 28 days.

• Police officials have been directed to check on those undergoing home quarantine, ensure the strict adherence of social distancing norms. Local authorities too have been roped in for this effort.

• The state must unite to combat the virus. It is not the responsibility of just the health authorities, CM said.

• DMOs will be directed to prepare a list of all doctors. This will be shared with the district authorities to ensure that those in need can seek medical help easily.

• Rain is likely to bring more contagious diseases. Waste should be disposed properly. Water bodies should be cleaned. Efforts must be taken to prevent the breeding of mosquitoes.

• Those coming from abroad have been advised to undergo home quarantine. Govt will only make provisions for those who are unable to get home/don't have facilities.

• Around 6,000 temporary posts created to ramp up fight against coronavirus. Of this, 2,000 new posts were created to include those who had come from abroad.

• Those who handle currency, coins must wear gloves at their workplaces.