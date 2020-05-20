Decision on opening shutters if water level in Idukki dam touches 2,373ft

Thodupuzha: Kerala Power Minister M M Mani has said there was no cause for concern even as the water level in the Idukki reservoir remains high at 2,343.7ft.

If the water level increases by 30ft and touches 2,373ft due to heavy rain, then a decision on opening the shutters of the Cheruthoni dam will be taken, the minister said.

The water level in the Idukki dam is 20ft higher than last year as Moolamattom hydroelectric station is not generating power to its full capacity.

If heavy rain continues for 20 days

As per the Central Water Commission, if the storage level in the Idukki dam reaches 2,373ft, then the water level has to be reduced. Last year, the water level increased from 2,342ft to 2,373ft after it rained heavily for 30 days. In the current scenario, the water level will touch 2,373ft if it rains heavily for the next 20 days. Hence the electricity board will have to consider reducing the water level if it touches 2,373ft by June 10.

MM Mani

Warning will be issued

People, living in flood-risk areas, will be issued advanced warnings and moved to safe locations before water is released from dams. Ernakulam Collector too will be appraised of all the dam safety precautionary measures. The minister also said that steps have been taken to remove garbage from streams to ensure smooth flow of water.

Monitoring committees to be formed

Meanwhile, monitoring committees will be formed to check the water level in the dams of the irrigation department. This decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Water Resources Minister K Krishnankutty.

Executive engineers will lead the activities of the committee, which will be monitored by the superintending engineer.

The committee, which will meet frequently, will take a call on the amount of water to be released from the dams after analysing the data on the rainfall received and weather predictions.

Also, it was decided to allot Rs 30 lakh each for the executive engineers of the irrigation department to take immediate action on removing obstacles and ensuring the smooth flow of water from the dams.