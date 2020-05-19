Vande Bharat II, Day 4: Three flights scheduled to Kerala today

Three flights are scheduled to Kerala on Tuesday as part of second phase of India's massive repatriation drive dubbed Vande Bharat Mission.

The Kuwait-Kannur flight scheduled to reach at 9:10pm and the Kuala Lumpur- Kochi flight will land at the Cochin airport by 10:15pm.

The Doha-Kannur flight is expected to reach at 1:25 am on Wednesday. Another Dubai-Delhi flight will also arrive in India on Tuesday.

3 flights for Wednesday

Three flights have been scheduled to Kerala for Wednesday, 20 May.

The Dubai-Kochi flight (IX0434) is expected to land at 6:25pm, the Kuwait-Thiruvananthapuram flight (IX0396) will land at 9:25pm and the Salalah- Koxhikode flight will arrive at 8:40pm.

Two flights on Monday

Two flightsarrived in Kerala on Monday with 358 passengers.

The first flight (IX0452) landed in Kochi from Abu Dhabi with 173 passengers and 2 infants in board. The second flight (IX0374) arrived at the Kozhikode airport from Doha with 183 passengers onboard.

Two other flights-- Dubai-Mangaluru and Muscat-Hyderabad--also arrived on Monday.

Phase two of the Vande Bharat mission began on Saturday and will go on until May 22. More than 25 flights in Phase 2 has been scheduled to Kerala.

Over 32,000 people from 21 countries are expected to be brought back over the course of the seven days. So far, over 1,88,646 Indian nationals have registered to return.

As per the government's policy for evacuation, Indians having "compelling reasons" to return like pregnant women, elderly people, students and those facing the prospect of deportation are being brought back home.

The government launched the 'Vande Bharat Mission' on May 7 to evacuate Indians stranded in various countries due to coronavirus-related restrictions.

Under the phase one of the mission, the government has evacuated a total of 12,000 Indians from the Gulf region as well as countries like the US, the UK, Philipines, Bangladesh, Malaysia and the Maldives.