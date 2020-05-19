SSLC evaluation begins at 35 centres amid lockdown

Thiruvananthapuram: Teachers have begun the evaluation of Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination papers at 35 centres across the state even amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

About 46.6 per cent teachers turned up for evaluation at various camps on Monday even in the absence of public transport, as per official data.

However, the opposition teachers' associations have claimed that only 35 per cent teachers reached the various camps.

Only 45 of the 125 teachers reached at the Biology camp in Thiruvananthapuram, as per unofficial data.

Forty-eight of the 120 teachers turned up for the valuation of Malayalam Paper I, while 100 of the 240 teachers for the Malayalam Paper II came to the camp.

As the number of teachers at the camps is less, questions remain on when the evaluation will be completed.

Malappuram district education deputy director has directed all the principals to instruct the teachers, who have been picked for evaluation, to compulsorily attend the camp from Tuesday.

Only 22 per cent teachers reached the evaluation camps in Wayanad. The Hindi evaluation camp at the Parippally in Kollam was moved as the region is a hotspot.

Those from hotspots and containment zones have been relieved off the duty and instead senior teachers have been appointed.

Due to the lack of teachers, the evaluation of Kannada-medium schools at two centres in Kasaragod were stalled.

There are 54 camps in total. But only the evaluation of the completed exams is being held now.

Exams in the time of COVID-19

Meanwhile, students and parents are apprehensive about the government's decision to conduct the SSLC and higher secondary exams amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Questions remain on how the exams will be conducted in hotspots. What if the student, who has to write the exam, is in quarantine?

Opposition leaders have demanded that the exams be postponed.

As the CBSE exams are scheduled for July, there is sufficient time to conduct the state exams. Though there are exam centres in the Gulf and Lakshadweep, there is no clarity on how the examinations will be conducted in these regions.

Also, the re-opening of schools, in violation of the Centre's notification, can lead to legal problems.

And the teachers, who have to travel outside their districts for exam duty, will also suffer as there is no inter-district public transport.