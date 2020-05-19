Even lockdown could not keep Kerala tipplers away from the bottle

Kozhikode: Tipplers in Kerala seem to have found more innovative ways to source their daily peg of alcohol after liquor outlets in the state were shut due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

Some people even started brewing liquor on their own at their houses.

Officials seized as many as 2,22,703 litres of wash, the finished product of fermentation process that will be distilled for making alcohol, and registered 2,611 cases since the COVID-19 lockdown was imposed in the state.

Compared to the same period last year, cases of illicit liquor brewing was double this year.

With the tipplers finding their own sources of alcohol, excise officials are unsure whether the state will see robust liquor sale even when all the BEVCO outlets, and bars resume operations.

Even prominent people have discreetly begun to brew liquor at their homes and are unlikely to return to stand in queues at the beverages’ outlets.

When the lockdown was imposed in March, the excise sleuths were wary of the serious consequences as tipplers would not be able to get their daily quota of alcohol.

Kerala had even witnessed eight suicides over the non-availability of liquor. An average of 63 people had turned up for counselling at each of the ‘Vimukthi’ (de-addiction) centres during this period.

However, these incidents were reported only during the first week of lockdown. The ‘trend’ changed and the excise department did not come across any such instance from April onwards.

Availability of arrack is said to be one of the reasons. Also, people started brewing liquor on their own at homes using even kitchen utensils such as the cooker.

The alcohol content of the Indian-made foreign liquor is around 40-45 per cent. However, the alcohol content in liquor brewed from fermented fruits is over 60 per cent.

Hence, those who have got a taste of this is unlikely to return to the beverages’ outlets.

Cases from March 25 to May 17

In Kottayam district, 138 cases were filed and 46 were named as accused under the Abkari Act. Officials also seized 6,755 litres of wash and 105 litres of arrack.

In Idukki district, 113 cases were filed with 21 named as accused. Officials seized 17,954 litres of wash, and 335 litres of arrack.