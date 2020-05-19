Kerala Lockdown Day 59: Multi-storeyed textile shops, barber shops open on Wednesday

Twelve persons tested positive for coronavirus in Kerala on Tuesday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan informed during a press conference. With this, the number of active cases in the state soared to 142.

Onmanorama compiles a list of essential and other services available in the state to see you through the lockdown.

All textile shops permitted to function

Multi-storeyed textile shops and wholesale textile shops have been permitted to resume business in Kerala, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on May 19. However, children below 10 years should not be permitted to accompany the adult for shopping.

The Kerala Police has formulated a special task force to ensure that individuals wear masks at public places.

Barber shops and beauty parlours also began hair-cutting services on Wednesday.



KSRTC services to resume

KSRTC will start operations from today (Wednesday). Two thousand buses are ready to ply. However, only half the number of passengers (27) will be allowed to board in order to ensure the strict adherence of social distancing norms.

Masks have been made mandatory.

There will be more services during morning and evening hours. During the other hours, services will be halved. Preparations too have begun to see all KSRTC operational very soon.

Vande Bharat flights on Wednesday

There are three flights scheduled to Kerala on Wednesday (20 May).

The Dubai-Kochi flight (IX0434) is expected to land at 6:25pm, the Kuwait-Thiruvananthapuram flight (IX0396) will land at 9:25pm and the Salalah- Koxhikode flight will arrive at 8:40pm.

No travel pass for inter-districts

Kerala government has now announced few relaxations where inter-district travel is allowed in private vehicles or taxis from 7am to 7pm without any tarvel pass. But the passengers need to carry their identity cards. Only two people, besides the driver, will be allowed in the vehicle and if it is a family, the allowed number is three. Read what is allowed and what is not

Marriages, funeral and worship

The main wedding function can be held with a maximum of 50 persons and attendant functions should not have more than 20. Funerals can be held with not more than 20 people. Public gatherings in places of worship stands prohibited and those responsible for carrying out rituals and chores are allowed to travel.

Blood donation campaign

As part of Rajiv Gandhi's death anniversary, All India Professionals' Congress has arranged a blood donation campaign at Sree Chitra Hospital from May 18 to May 21. Those interested to donate blood can contact Lieut. Commander Gokul : 9642229636

'Thenamrit' nutribars for children

In order to solve the issue of malnutrition among children under 18-years-old, Women and Child Development Department and Kerala Agriculture University are distributing 'Thenamrit' nutribars for them from May 19 at Layam Hall in Secretariat.

CBSE releases date sheet for rescheduled class 10, 12 exams

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released the date sheet for the rescheduled board examinations of class 10th (for North-East Delhi only) and class 12th board examinations for the remaining papers.

Students have been instructed to carry own sanitiser bottles, wear mask to centres. Parents have to ensure their ward is not sick and candidates should follow physical-distancing norms, the CBSE said in its notification. All examinations will be conducted from 10:30am to 1:30pm on the respective date.

While class 12 exams will be conducted across the country, the class 10 exams are only pending in North East Delhi where they were affected due to the law and order situation.

Paid quarantine facility at hotels

People arriving in Kerala from abroad and from other states within the country can now avail paid quarantine facilities at 169 hotels identified by the Kerala government. The tariff details of hotels and other instructions for availing the facility are published on the NORKA roots website. To view the tariff details click here

School admission process begins

The admission process to schools under the General Education Department begins today. As the central government has extended the lockdown, children should not be brought to schools for the admission process.

Parents and teachers must strictly follow the social distancing norms while continuing with the admission process and the online application route should be explored wherever possible.

Limited waiting list in special trains

Indian Railways started issuing limited waiting list tickets for different classes for special trains. There shall be no RAC in these special trains

Other rules concerning waiting list shall be applicable. The refund rules i.e. cancellation up to 24 hours with refund of 50 per cent of fare and NIL refund within 24 hours of train departure shall be discontinued and extant refund rules i.e. Railways Cancellation and Refund rule 2015 shall be made applicable.

The above changes shall be made applicable for the trains starting on 22nd May, 2020, bookings for which commenced on 15th May, 2020.

Inter-state passes

Inter-state travel requires permission from the state of origin and destination. Passes from different states may be procured from the following websites:

Assam: https://eservices.assam.gov.in/directApply.do?serviceId=1533

Chattisgarh: https://raipur.gov.in/cg-covid-19-epass

Delhi: https://epass.jantasamvad.org/epass/relief/english

Haryana: https://edisha.gov.in/eForms/MigrantService

Himachal Pradesh: http://covid19epass.hp.gov.in

Karnataka: https://sevasindhu.karnataka.gov.in/Sevasindhu/English

Madhya Pradesh: https://mapit.gov.in/covid-19

Maharashtra: https://covid19.mhpolice.in

Odisha: http://covid19regd.odisha.gov.in

Punjab: http://covidhelp.punjab.gov.in

Rajasthan: http://emitraapp.rajasthan.gov.in

Tamil Nadu: http://rtos.nonresidenttamil.org

Uttar Pradesh: http://164.100.68.164/upepass2

Telangana: https://epass-svc.app.koopid.ai/epassportal/widgets/dashboard.html

Kerala: https://covid19jagratha.kerala.nic.in/home/addDomestic

Goa: www.goaonline.gov.in

Andhra Pradesh: www.spandana.ap.gov.in

Contact war room for information on inter-state travel

The public may contact the war room at the Kerala secretariat for more information on inter-state travel of migrant workers, return of Keralites from other states and other COVID-19 related information. The round-the-clock war room may be reached on the numbers: 0471 2781100, 2781101. Whatsapp Number: 8281312912.

Expired driving license and permits

All driving licenses, permits and registration papers of vehicles and other documents concerning the Motor Vehicles Rules that expired after February 1 will now be treated as valid until June 30.

Online appointments must for visits to Regional Passport Office

For all enquiries at the Regional Passport Office in Kochi, appointments must be booked in advance. Appointments can be booked through the portal: www.passportindia.gov.in.

MHA Control Room for goods carriers

In order to ensure faster resolution of the complaints/issues of the drivers/transporters on passage of goods carriers including empty trucks for inter state movement across the country during Locddown, Union Government has decided to utilise the Control Room of Ministry of Home Affairs where officers of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) are also being deputed for this purpose.

MHA Helpline Number 1930 and NHAI Helpline number 1033 may be used to seek assistance.

Online transfer of pension money

Pensioners in Kerala can now transfer funds from PTSB accounts online to any commercialised bank. This service is available on the website https://tsbonline.kerala.gov.in/ by clicking the 'New User Registration' link. For a successful transaction you will need the 15-digit PTSB account number and the mobile number linked with the account. The service will be available only during working hours.

DPIIT Control Room

Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, had set-up a Control Room to monitor the issues of Industry and Trade and take up such matters with the concerned State Government, District and Police Authorities and other concerned agencies. Telephone (8am to 6pm): + 91 11 23062487, Email : controlroom-dpiit@gov.in

Hundreds avail Prasanthi scheme benefits

Hundreds of elderly have availed the services offered by Kerala Police Department's Prasanthi scheme. The scheme, executed by Janamaitri police, has proved beneficial to the elderly in need of essential medicines, food, other provisions and treatment. Counselling services will also available under the scheme. Four specially trained women police officers will work at the 24x7 call centre. For availing benefits under the Prasanthi scheme, please contact, 9497900035, 9497900045.

Notify govt about fake news

The public may notify the Information & Public Relations Department's Anti Fake News Division about fake news by texting them on the Whatsapp number (9496003234) or through the twitter account @afdkerala. The Anti Fake News Division verifies and publishes the fake news on its Facebook page on a regular basis.

Kerala University exams postponed

The Kerala University exams which were earlier scheduled to begin from May 21 have now been postponed till May 26. If public transportation is not allowed the exam schedule is likely to postponed further.

Another chance to clear exams

CBSE students of classes 9 and 11, who failed in the exams this year, will get a one-time opportunity to appear in school-based tests and improve their performance in view of the COVID-19 situation. Read more