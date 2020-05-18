Vande Bharat Mission 2, Day 3: Two flights to arrive in Kerala today

Two flights will arrive in Kerala on Monday as part of the Vande Bharat mission's phase 2. The first flight will land in Kochi from Abu Dhabi at 8:40pm.

The second flight will arrive at the Kozhikode airport from Doha at 10:20pm.

Two other flights-- Dubai-Mangaluru and Muscat-Hyderabad-- will also arrive on Monday.

A total of four flights had arrived in Kerala on Sunday with a total 724 passengers.

Meanwhile, the Southern Naval Command (SNC) in Kochi on Sunday hosted 127 Indian deportees who had arrived from Bahrain in a special flight.

According to SNC officials, the deportees who landed at the Cochin International Airport (CIAL) in a special Gulf Air flight, were immediately shifted to the naval quarantine facility at the School for Naval Airmen (SFNA).

Phase two of the mission began on Saturday and will go on until May 22. More than 25 flights in Phase 2 has been scheduled to Kerala.

Over 32,000 people from 21 countries are expected to be brought back over the course of the seven days. So far, over 1,88,646 Indian nationals have registered to return.

As per the government's policy for evacuation, Indians having "compelling reasons" to return like pregnant women, elderly people, students and those facing the prospect of deportation are being brought back home.

The government launched the 'Vande Bharat Mission' on May 7 to evacuate Indians stranded in various countries due to coronavirus-related restrictions.

Under the phase one of the mission, the government has evacuated a total of 12,000 Indians from the Gulf region as well as countries like the US, the UK, Philipines, Bangladesh, Malaysia and the Maldives.