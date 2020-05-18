Kerala to conduct remaining SSLC, Plus Two state board exams in June

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala government on Monday decided to conduct the remaining SSLC and Plus Two state board examinations in June. The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan held in Thiruvananthapuram.
The examinations, originally scheduled to be completed in March, were postponed due to the coronavirus threat.
Monday's decision meant that SSLC examinations scheduled for March 23, 24 and 26, and higher secondary examinations scheduled for March 23, 24, 25 and 26 will be conducted later.
Here is the list of remaining exams
SSLC
Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry
Plus-Two:
Mathematics, Political Science, Journalism
Business Studies, Psychology, Electronic Service Technology, Electronic Systems, Arts Stream (Main)
History, Islamic History and Culture, Computer Application, Home Science, Computer Science
Biology, Geology, Sanskrit Shasthra, Electronics, Communicative English, Statistics, Part III languages, Literature
Plus-One:
Chemistry, Gandhian Studies, Anthropology
Economics, Literature
Physics, Philosophy, English Literature, Sociology
Music, Accountancy, Geography, Social Work, Sanskrit Sahitya, Sanskrit