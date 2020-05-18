{{head.currentUpdate}}

Kerala to conduct remaining SSLC, Plus Two state board exams in June

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala government on Monday decided to conduct the remaining SSLC and Plus Two state board examinations in June. The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan held in Thiruvananthapuram.

The examinations, originally scheduled to be completed in March, were postponed due to the coronavirus threat.

Monday's decision meant that SSLC examinations scheduled for March 23, 24 and 26, and higher secondary examinations scheduled for March 23, 24, 25 and 26 will be conducted later.

Here is the list of remaining exams

SSLC

Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry

Plus-Two:

Mathematics, Political Science, Journalism

Business Studies, Psychology, Electronic Service Technology, Electronic Systems, Arts Stream (Main)

History, Islamic History and Culture, Computer Application, Home Science, Computer Science

Biology, Geology, Sanskrit Shasthra, Electronics, Communicative English, Statistics, Part III languages, Literature

Plus-One:

Chemistry, Gandhian Studies, Anthropology

Economics, Literature

Physics, Philosophy, English Literature, Sociology

Music, Accountancy, Geography, Social Work, Sanskrit Sahitya, Sanskrit

