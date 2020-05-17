Vande Bharat Phase 2, Day 2: Four flights to arrive in Kerala today

Four flights will arrive in Kerala on Sunday as part of Vande Bharat, India's mission to bring home its citizens stranded across the world in the aftermath of the coronavirus outbreak. It is considered one of the largest repatriation missions in the world.



Two flights will land in Kochi on Sunday - a flight from Dubai will arrive at 5:40pm while another flight from Abu Dhabi will arrive at 8:40pm; a Muscat-Thiruvananthapuram flight will land in Thiruvananthapuram at 6:35pm and a Dubai flight will land in Kannur at 8:55pm.



On Saturday, three flights brought Keralites back from the Gulf.



Phase two of the mission began on Saturday and will go on until May 22. More than 25 flights in Phase 2 has been scheduled to Kerala.



Over 32,000 people from 21 countries are expected to be brought back over the course of the seven days. So far, over 1,88,646 Indian nationals have registered to return.



As per the government's policy for evacuation, Indians having "compelling reasons" to return like pregnant women, elderly people, students and those facing the prospect of deportation are being brought back home.



The government launched the 'Vande Bharat Mission' on May 7 to evacuate Indians stranded in various countries due to coronavirus-related restrictions.



Under the phase one of the mission, the government has evacuated a total of 12,000 Indians from the Gulf region as well as countries like the US, the UK, Philipines, Bangladesh, Malaysia and the Maldives.



Air India along with its subsidiary Air India Express had operated a total of 64 flights (42 by Air India and 24 by AI Express) to 12 countries including the US, the UK, Bangladesh, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the Philippines, UAE and Malaysia.



A total of 904 Indians were repatriated from the Maldives by Indian Navy ships Jalashwa and Magar on May 10 and May 12 respectively.

