COVID care: Here is the list of paid quarantine facilities in Kerala

Kerala
Indians evacuated from Maldives with a special ship INS Jalashwa are being shifted to a quarantine centre by bus at the Cochin port in Kochi on May 10, 2020. AFP
People arriving in Kerala, from abroad and from other states within the country, has to under go mandatory quarantine at government facilities. If you're not comfortable with this, you can also avail paid quarantine facilities at 169 hotels identified by the Kerala government.

Click here to download the list
KERALA
The details of hotels, tariff and other instructions for availing the facility are published on the NORKA roots website.

According to a government order, the returnee, who wish to undergo quarantine at the hotels, should choose a hotel from the list and book directly with the hotel. They should also obtain a voucher as proof of booking.

Upon arrival, all returnees will be taken to the designated quarantine centre arranged by the District Administration. From there, returnees holding valid hotel vouchers will be permitted to depart to the receving hotels, using transport to be paid by them, with the approval of district administration.

Their arrival and check in will be confirmed by staff posted at the hotel.

