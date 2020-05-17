Kerala Lockdown Day 57: Paid quarantine facility, school admission process and more

Fourteen people tested positive for coronavirus in Kerala on Sunday. The number of active cases in the state now stands at 101.

The Kerala police on Sunday registered 1,813 cases, arrested 1,738 individuals and confiscated 968 vehicles for lockdown violations.

Onmanorama compiles a list of essential and other services available in the state to see you through the lockdown.

India lockdown 4.0

India will continue to be under lockdown for two more weeks till May 31. While announcing the fourth lockdown extension, hours before the third phase of lockdown was to expire, the home ministry said that the states may impose more restrictions but not dilute the guidelines. The ministry guidelines also says that all other activities which are not specifically prohibited can be allowed by the state. Read what's allowed and what's not allowed in the latest guidelines here.

Paid quarantine facility at hotels

People arriving in Kerala from abroad and from other states within the country can now avail paid quarantine facilities at 169 hotels identified by the Kerala government. The tariff details of hotels and other instructions for availing the facility are published on the NORKA roots website.

School admission process begins

The admission process to schools under the General Education Department begins today. As the central government has extended the lockdown, children should not be brought to schools for the admission process.

Parents and teachers must strictly follow the social distancing norms while continuing with the admission process and the online application route should be explored wherever possible.

SSLC, Higher secondary exam

The education department informed that final decision on the remaining SSLC and higher secondary exam will be taken on Monday.

Special train from Rajasthan

A special non-ac train from Rajasthan will leave for Kerala on Wednesday with stranded Keralites, including students. The travel expense for them will be borne by the Rajasthan government.

The train starting from Jaipur at 12am will have stops at Kozhikode, Ernakulam and Thiruvananthapuram.

Vande Bharat II: 2 flights to land in Kerala today

Two flights are expected to arrive in Kerala on Monday. A flight will land in Cochin International airport from Abu Dhabi at 8:40pm and another flight will land in Kozhikode from Doha at 10:22pm. Here's a list of flights

Limited waiting list in special trains

Indian Railways started issuing limited waiting list tickets for different classes for special trains. There shall be no RAC in these special trains

Other rules concerning waiting list shall be applicable. The refund rules i.e. cancellation up to 24 hours with refund of 50 per cent of fare and NIL refund within 24 hours of train departure shall be discontinued and extant refund rules i.e. Railways Cancellation and Refund rule 2015 shall be made applicable.

The above changes shall be made applicable for the trains starting on 22nd May, 2020, bookings for which commenced on 15th May, 2020.

Inter-state passes

Inter-state travel requires permission from the state of origin and destination. Passes from different states may be procured from the following websites:

Assam: https://eservices.assam.gov.in/directApply.do?serviceId=1533

Chattisgarh: https://raipur.gov.in/cg-covid-19-epass

Delhi: https://epass.jantasamvad.org/epass/relief/english

Haryana: https://edisha.gov.in/eForms/MigrantService

Himachal Pradesh: http://covid19epass.hp.gov.in

Karnataka: https://sevasindhu.karnataka.gov.in/Sevasindhu/English

Madhya Pradesh: https://mapit.gov.in/covid-19

Maharashtra: https://covid19.mhpolice.in

Odisha: http://covid19regd.odisha.gov.in

Punjab: http://covidhelp.punjab.gov.in

Rajasthan: http://emitraapp.rajasthan.gov.in

Tamil Nadu: http://rtos.nonresidenttamil.org

Uttar Pradesh: http://164.100.68.164/upepass2

Telangana: https://epass-svc.app.koopid.ai/epassportal/widgets/dashboard.html

Kerala: https://covid19jagratha.kerala.nic.in/home/addDomestic

Goa: www.goaonline.gov.in

Andhra Pradesh: www.spandana.ap.gov.in

Contact war room for information on inter-state travel

The public may contact the war room at the Kerala secretariat for more information on inter-state travel of migrant workers, return of Keralites from other states and other COVID-19 related information. The round-the-clock war room may be reached on the numbers: 0471 2781100, 2781101. Whatsapp Number: 8281312912.

Expired driving license and permits

All driving licenses, permits and registration papers of vehicles and other documents concerning the Motor Vehicles Rules that expired after February 1 will now be treated as valid until June 30.

Online appointments must for visits to Regional Passport Office

For all enquiries at the Regional Passport Office in Kochi, appointments must be booked in advance. Appointments can be booked through the portal: www.passportindia.gov.in.

MHA Control Room for goods carriers

In order to ensure faster resolution of the complaints/issues of the drivers/transporters on passage of goods carriers including empty trucks for inter state movement across the country during Locddown, Union Government has decided to utilise the Control Room of Ministry of Home Affairs where officers of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) are also being deputed for this purpose.

MHA Helpline Number 1930 and NHAI Helpline number 1033 may be used to seek assistance.

Online transfer of pension money

Pensioners in Kerala can now transfer funds from PTSB accounts online to any commercialised bank. This service is available on the website https://tsbonline.kerala.gov.in/ by clicking the 'New User Registration' link. For a successful transaction you will need the 15-digit PTSB account number and the mobile number linked with the account. The service will be available only during working hours.

DPIIT Control Room

Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, had set-up a Control Room to monitor the issues of Industry and Trade and take up such matters with the concerned State Government, District and Police Authorities and other concerned agencies. Telephone (8am to 6pm): + 91 11 23062487, Email : controlroom-dpiit@gov.in

Hundreds avail Prasanthi scheme benefits

Hundreds of elderly have availed the services offered by Kerala Police Department's Prasanthi scheme. The scheme, executed by Janamaitri police, has proved beneficial to the elderly in need of essential medicines, food, other provisions and treatment. Counselling services will also available under the scheme. Four specially trained women police officers will work at the 24x7 call centre. For availing benefits under the Prasanthi scheme, please contact, 9497900035, 9497900045.

Notify govt about fake news

The public may notify the Information & Public Relations Department's Anti Fake News Division about fake news by texting them on the Whatsapp number (9496003234) or through the twitter account @afdkerala. The Anti Fake News Division verifies and publishes the fake news on its Facebook page on a regular basis.

Kerala University exams postponed

The Kerala University exams which were earlier scheduled to begin from May 21 have now been postponed till May 26. If public transportation is not allowed the exam schedule is likely to postponed further.

Another chance to clear exams

CBSE students of classes 9 and 11, who failed in the exams this year, will get a one-time opportunity to appear in school-based tests and improve their performance in view of the COVID-19 situation. Read more

Pending Class 10, 12 CBSE exams to be held from July 1 to 15

Pending Central Board of Secondary Education class 10, 12 board exams, which were postponed due to the COVID-19-induced lockdown, will now be conducted from July 1 to 15.

The CBSE will announce a detailed schedule of the exams soon.

Meanwhile, evaluation of answer-sheets have already begun. Results will be out by July end.