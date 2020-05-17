No daily vehicle checks, arrests over minor cases from today

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Police will not carry out daily vehicle inspections or make arrests over minor issues from Sunday (May 17).

DGP Loknath Behera submitted the revised guidelines to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on the functioning of the police force in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The DGP has directed the district police chiefs and unit heads to implement the new system from Sunday.

The set of guidelines was prepared by ADGP (headquarters) Manoj Abraham and his team.

Main pointers

• No daily vehicle-inspections

• No arrests over bailable offences. Arrest only for cognizable offences.

• Traffic duty only at crowded and major places.

• Instead of levying the fine for traffic violations, ask this to be deposited in the bank account.

• Only 50 per cent staff at offices and units on a given day.

• Implement the system of seven-day-work, seven-day-rest.

• The duty for the cop has to be allotted and informed over the phone by evening every day.

• Cops should report directly for duty instead of first going to the police station.

• Once the duty is over, the cop can leave after informing the station house officer over the phone.

• Record the statement of the complainant via video conferencing or video call.

• Avoid police parade, classes, roll call and so on.

• No Friday parade until further orders are issued.

• Cops on duty at police stations should not crowd around.

• Allow cops to return home after duty hours. Do not go to other places.

• Cops should be given personal protective gear depending on the nature of the duty.

• Bring food and refreshments from home. Do not depend on outside food.

• Advise cops to have healthy food. Do not turn up for duty on an empty stomach.

• Urge cops to do regular exercise/yoga.

• Wear clean, fresh uniform every day.

• In case of an illness or fever, inform the senior officers immediately.

• One cop to be tasked as a welfare officer at police stations or units.

• Cops can be given homeopathy, ayurveda medicines to improve immunity.

• Senior officers should give daily instructions through WhatsApp, SMS etc.

• Better utilise facilities such as CCTV camera, helpline numbers.

• Discourage people from turning up at the police station with complaints. Instruct them to use e-mail, WhatsApp instead.

• Janamaithri police should not enter homes.