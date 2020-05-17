Kerala records 14 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday

Thiruvananthapuram: Fourteen more COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Kerala on Sunday, taking the total number of active patients to 101.

Four of the new cases were from Malappuram. The district now has the most number of COVID patients – 21 - in the state.

Two cases each were reported in Palakkad, Kozhikode and Kannur districts and one each in Kollam, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Kasaragod.

Most of the infected persons - 10 - came from other states. This includes seven from Tamil Nadu and three from Maharashtra.

Three persons who came from abroad - one each from United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Maldives - were also infected with the disease.

One health worker from Kollam too was diagnosed with Covid-19 on Sunday.

Two Gulf returnees – a 78-year-old returned from the UAE on May 7 and a 23-year-old woman came back from Kuwait on May 13 - were confirmed of corona infection in Kozhikode. They were taken to the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital from the COVID-care centre on Sunday, where they had been under observation for a few days.

The persons who tested positive in Thrissur district came from Chennai. He was taken to hospital after showing symptoms during a screening at the Walayar check-post.

The state reported no new recovery on Sunday.

Till Sunday, 60,612 people have returned to the state from abroad and other states. Of these, 3,467 came by air, 1,033 by sea, 1,026 by trains and 55,086 by crossing the checkposts.

Of the 62,529 people under observation for suspected infection, 61,855 are under home quarantine and 674 are in hospitals.

As many as 159 people were hospitalised on Friday.

Of the 45,027 samples sent for tests, 43,200 have returned negative.

Samples of 5,009 people tested as part of sentinel surveillance among high risk groups such as health workers and migrant labourers. Of them, 4,764 have returned negative.

There are 23 hotspots in the state with Panamaram area in Wayanad district being added to the list.