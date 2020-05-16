Wife, kid of a COVID patient from Kerala found dead in Saudi Arabia flat

A woman and her six-month-old baby were found dead in an apartment complex in Riyadh in Saudi Arabia on Friday.

The deceased have been identified as the wife and child of Biju V, a Kozhikode native, who has been undergoing treatment for coronavirus at a hospital in Riyadh.

Police suspect that woman killed the child before committing suicide on Thursday.

Biju was admitted in the hospital four days ago after showing symptoms of coronavirus.

The incident came to light on Friday when neighbours noticed Biju's 70-year-old mother standing outside the apartment since morning.

She told them that she could not enter the home as it was locked from inside.

Police, who arrived at the scene, opened the door and found the woman and child dead.

Biju's mother has been admitted to the hospital.

Biju's wife hailed from Manipur. A trained nurse, she was in the search for a job.

Biju worked as a belt technician at the Madina airport for eight years, but he too had lost his job recently.