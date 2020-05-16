Vande Bharat Phase 2: First flight from Dubai lands in Kochi with 181 passengers

Air India flight IX434 from Dubai reached the Cochin International Airport at 6:25pm on Saturday in the second phase of the Vande Bharat evacuation mission.

The flight had 181 passengers, including 75 pregnant women.

Two more special flights from Abu Dhabi -IX 0538 to Trivandrum and IX 0348 to Kozhikode are expected to reach Kerala on Saturday at 10:40pm and 11:30pm respectively.

The flight to Thiruvanthapuram includes 63 persons with medical emergencies, 63 pregnant women, 87 persons who lost their jobs and 9 stranded tourists.

3 flights to Kerala on Sunday, May 17



The Air India had on Saturday announced the completion of Phase I of the Vande Bharat evacuation mission.

“Air India and Air India Express complete Phase I of Mission Vande Bharat today, across 12 countries,” Air India tweeted.

"Phase II of the Mission with AI and AI Express began on Saturday with three flights to Dubai and Abu Dhabi. This phase will cover 40 countries," it said. This includes services from India to the rest of the world.



Over 32,000 stranded Indians will be brought back home from 21 countries under the second phase of the government's mega evacuation mission from May 16 to 22, official sources said on Thursday.

Out of the 149 flights to India, 31 will land in Kerala.

Three flights are expected to arrive in Kerala on Sunday. Two flights will land in Cochin International airport from Dubai and Abu Dhabi on Sunday. Another flight will land in Thiruvananthapuram from Muscut.

The government launched the 'Vande Bharat Mission' on May 7 to evacuate Indians stranded in various countries due to coronavirus-related restrictions.

Under the phase one of the mission, the government has evacuated a total of 12,000 Indians from the Gulf region as well as countries like the US, the UK, Philipines, Bangladesh, Malaysia and the Maldives.

Sources said requests by OCI (Overseas Citizens of India) cardholders can be considered for repatriation after brining back Indian nationals wanting to return home.

In the first phase, the government had planned to evacuate around 15,000 people from 12 countries in 64 flights.

"An additional 18 countries to be covered under the second phase, which include Indonesia, Thailand, Australia, Italy, France, Germany, Ireland, Canada, Japan, Nigeria, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Kyrgyzstan, Belarus, Georgia, Tajikistan and Armenia," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said.

"As you can see, we are broadening the ambit every week in a phased manner keeping with our quarantine capacity, health protocols, etc. Till now 1,88,646 Indian nationals have registered to return on the portal," he added.

As per the government's policy for evacuation, Indians having "compelling reasons" to return like pregnant women, elderly people, students and those facing the prospect of deportation are being brought back home.

"The Vande Bharat Mission is the largest and most complex exercise ever undertaken by the government for the repatriation of our nationals stranded overseas," Srivastava said.

He said a total of 904 Indians were repatriated from the Maldives by Indian Navy ships Jalashwa and Magar on May 10 and May 12 respectively.