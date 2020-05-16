Three Keralites, including toddler, killed in car accident in Telangana

Patna: Three Keralites, including a toddler, were killed in a car accident at Nizamabad in Telangana during the wee hours of Saturday.

The group of travellers, from Nawada in Bihar, were on their way to Kerala when their car rammed a lorry from behind.

Kozhikode native Anish, 33; his 1.5-year-old daughter Analiya and Mookambika resident Steny, 23, were the deceased. Anish's wife and elder daughter, who suffered injuries, were admitted to the Osmania Hospital at Hyderabad.

Anish and Steny were teachers at the St Teresa's English High School at Warisaliganj in Nawada. They also lived at Warisaliganj.

The group of Keralites had commenced their journey from Nawada in two cars on May 14 evening.

Anish's brother Anoop and his pregnant wife were travelling in the other car.