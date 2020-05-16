No more zones in Kerala, government discontinues total lockdown of districts

There will be no more zone divisions in Kerala, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said during his sunset briefing on COVID-19 on Friday. Instead, more efforts will be taken to tighten containment zones and prevent the spread of the disease.

The total lockdown of districts has also been done away with. However, the total lockdown imposed on Sundays will continue.

Earlier, districts in the state were categorized as red, orange and green depending on the severity of COVID cases and the likelihood of its community spread. The government had also imposed varying levels of restrictions in each of these zones.



Restrictions were limited in green and orange zones with only a ban on public gatherings and the suspension of public transport.

Red zones, however, saw a complete lockdown. District borders to red zones were ordered shut and anyone who travelled out of it was ushered into a mandatory quarantine for fourteen days. Restrictions were enforced here in three tiers – red zone, hotspot and containment zone.

Travel – even to get essentials – was banned in containment zones. Only two entry/exit points were allowed to these regions, and a pass issued by either the police or revenue officials was necessary to travel in and out of it. Local bodies were entrusted with getting food and medicine to the needy through volunteers here.

Now, with the new development, more police will be deployed to ensure the strict adherence of quarantine and lockdown norms. Cases will be charged against those who violate it. As many as 65 cases have been registered for violation of quarantine norms, Vijayan said.

'A model for the entire country'



Nonetheless, the state has set a model for the entire country on home quarantine, Vijayan said. Its effective implementation has helped control the spread of COVID-19 in the state.



"We could prevent community spread with the successful implementation of home quarantine. Discussions are on to continue it,'' Vijayan said.

Over 48,000 people are under home quarantine in the state.

The government will also review the holiday for government offices on Saturdays. Barbershops and beauty parlours too will be allowed to open for cleaning purposes.

Meanwhile, the state reported 16 more COVID-19 cases on Friday. Seven of them came from abroad while six came from other states. The remaining three contracted the disease through contact.

Of the 576 cases reported till date, 80 are under treatment. As many as 311 people came from abroad, 70 people came from other states, eight were foreigners and 187 contracted the virus through contact.