Let's overcome COVID-19 crisis together: Kerala Health Minister

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to claim lives and wreck livelihoods across the globe. Though the virus transmission was believed to have been contained after the first phase in some countries, the dreaded illness continued to spread.

Research studies are being conducted, but no vaccination or treatment has been developed.

To better appreciate the preventive measures undertaken in Kerala, we need to evaluate the state of affairs in other countries. The death toll has crossed 86,000 in USA and the number of patients is around 15 lakh. Also, majority has not been able to avail the services of doctors. The country has also witnessed mass burial of dead bodies.

On war-footing

The first COVID-19 case in India was reported in Kerala. Opportune interventions made by the government helped in reducing the spread of the virus and mortality rate.

When we were first alerted that a dangerous virus infection was spreading in China during the second week of January, preventive measures were initiated by the health department as per the Chief Minister's instructions.

Control rooms were opened at both district and state levels, and healthcare personnel were alerted.

Isolation and medical check protocols were prepared. Eighteen expert teams were formed. Arrangements were made to train healthcare personnel from doctors to Asha workers. And our tireless efforts bore fruit.

The entire globe lauded Kerala's exemplary efforts.

In the second wave of COVID-19 in Kerala, people returning from abroad were subjected to strict medical checks and isolated. Treatment was ensured for those with symptoms.

All functions of various departments were coordinated. We adopted preventive measures on war-footing.

And thus, we were able to contain the spread of disease to just 499 people when it could have affected lakhs of individuals. Even a 93-year-old patient survived the dreaded viral infection. Only three deaths were reported at this stage.

Difficult phase

Now, the state is facing the third wave of the disease. This is more difficult the first two phases. People, from high-risk areas, are returning to the state.

This increases the chance of virus transmission. People returning from abroad and other states should adopt certain measures for the well-being of our society.

Tens of thousands of people are arriving in the state. A lot of effort is required to subject these many people to medical examination and move them to government-run quarantine centres. Therefore, some restrictions have been imposed on travel.

A count of the number of people arriving via road, sea and aerial mode of transportation are taken. The functioning at the entry points will be adjusted to ensure that maximum number of people are tested.

Everyone should understand the consequences if thousands of people turn up at the border without the travel pass. We need to make efforts to reduce the virus spread through direct contact. Only if the number of infected people are reduced, can we give better care to those in the hospitals.

During this phase, special care should be given to those who are vulnerable to the disease. To protect the elderly people, pregnant women, children, differently-abled, and people suffering from major illnesses, a system called as reverse quarantine has been formulated.

The objective is to isolate the above-mentioned vulnerable people and thereby protect them from the illness.

Around 43 lakh people were contacted.

Along with this, a plan was chalked out for those taking medicines for various illnesses, including lifestyle ailments. The system of delivering medicines at homes was started earlier by the noncommunicable diseases(NCD) wing of the health department. Therefore, we faced no such crisis during the lockdown.

Facilities such as telemedicine were arranged with the help of outfits such as the Indian Medical Association(IMA).

Around eight lakh people were counselled by over 1,100 counsellors.

No country can continue to be in lockdown for a long period of time. Therefore, we are forced to ease the curbs. Kerala is preparing to face this scenario, scientifically.

The world is now forced to live with the Coronavirus crisis. The World Health Organization has also hinted at such a possibility.

Till a vaccine or medicine is developed, we will have to find ways to lead our lives, adhering to strict restrictions. We should intensify 'Break the Chain' campaign.

Ensure personal hygiene, wash hands using soap properly, wear masks, maintain social distancing, and ensure the hygiene of your surroundings as well.

Let's continue our fight together. Let's pledge not to allow even one life to be claimed by the Coronavirus.

(K K Shailaja is Minister of Health, Kerala.)